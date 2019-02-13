The cheapest apartment rentals in White Plains, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6 City Place
Here's a studio at 6 City Place, which, at 513 square feet, is going for $1,475/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
10 Nosband Ave., #5J
Then there's this 850-square-foot coop with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10 Nosband Ave., #5J, listed at $1,650/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Pets are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
155 Harding Ave., #3F
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 155 Harding Ave., #3F, which, with 800 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
27 Oakwood Ave., #2
Over at 27 Oakwood Ave., #2, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,775/month.
In the unit, expect carpeted floors, an eat-in kitchen and freshly-painted walls. Pets are not allowed. The building offers garage parking. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
2 Greenridge Ave., #3K
And finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2 Greenridge Ave., #3K. It's being listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and an updated kitchen and bath. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
