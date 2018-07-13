The cheapest apartment rentals in Williamsburg, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Williamsburg look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Williamsburg via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
114 Walton St.
This apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 114 Walton St. is listed at $1,750/month.
In the unit, you'll find an open floor plan, wooden cabinetry, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Water and heat is included in price of rent. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
405 Broadway
This studio apartment, situated at 405 Broadway, is listed for $1,850/month.
In the light-filled unit, expect to find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, extra storage space, a large closet and wooden cabinetry. Heat and water is included in the price of rent. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
(See the listing here.)
57 Thames St.
And here's a studio apartment at 57 Thames St., which, with 400 square feet, is also going for $1,875/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, secure key access, shared outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a loft with a bedroom, double-paned glass windows, free internet and updated plumbing and electric. Cats are welcome; sorry, no dogs.
(Check out the listing here.)
126 Graham Ave.
Listed at $1,899/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 126 Graham Ave.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating, hardwood floors, a separate kitchen, a pantry, extra storage space, big windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
142 Grattan St.
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 142 Grattan St. It's being listed for $1,900/month.
In the light-filled unit, expect to find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers; either cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)