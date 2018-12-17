REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Yonkers, explored | Hoodline

U.S. 9 and Berkeley Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Yonkers are hovering around $1,600. But how does the low-end pricing on a Yonkers rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A






This studio co-op, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 Warburton Ave., #5





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 800 Warburton Ave., #5, which is going for $1,300/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1 Shonnard Terrace






Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Shonnard Terrace, listed at $1,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

U.S. 9 and Berkeley Avenue






Over at U.S. 9 and Berkeley Avenue in Park Hill, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(View the listing here.)

201 Ravine Ave.






Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 201 Ravine Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the full listing.)
