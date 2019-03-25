The lowest priced apartment rentals for rent in Bushwick South, New York City

But how does the low-end pricing on a Bushwick South rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
183 Covert St., #2R
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 183 Covert St., #2R, is 25 percent less than the $2,399/month median rent for a one bedroom in Bushwick South.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry; Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
51 Eldert St., #300
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 51 Eldert St., #300, is listed for $1,845/month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent, $75 application fee.
1207 Broadway, #4F
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1207 Broadway, #4F, listed at $2,200/month.
Building amenities include a roof deck and storage. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
54 Noll St.
This studio apartment, situated at 54 Noll St., is listed for $2,223/month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building features a roof deck and outdoor space. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
55 Stanhope St., #2A
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 55 Stanhope St., #2A, which is going for $2,250/month.
The building offers a roof deck and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
