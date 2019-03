The most affordable apartment rentals for rent in Flatbush, New York City

Ocean and I avenues

2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N

2160 Caton Ave., #4A

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet -- theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Flatbush look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,800, compared to a $2,796 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatbush, via rental site Zumper , yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,300/month, this 850-square-foot studio apartment, located at Ocean and I avenues, is 18.8 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Flatbush.The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the complete listing here .)Next, this studio apartment, situated at 2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N, is listed for $1,485/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(See the complete listing here .)Finally, here's a studio apartment at 2160 Caton Ave., #4A, which is going for $1,499/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the full listing here .)---