The most affordable apartment rentals for rent in Flatbush, New York City

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,800, compared to a $2,796 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatbush, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Ocean and I avenues
Listed at $1,300/month, this 850-square-foot studio apartment, located at Ocean and I avenues, is 18.8 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Flatbush.
The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N
Next, this studio apartment, situated at 2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N, is listed for $1,485/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
2160 Caton Ave., #4A
Finally, here's a studio apartment at 2160 Caton Ave., #4A, which is going for $1,499/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.