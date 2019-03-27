Real Estate

The most affordable apartment rentals for rent in Flatbush, New York City

2160 Caton Ave., #4A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet -- there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Flatbush look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,800, compared to a $2,796 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatbush, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Ocean and I avenues







Listed at $1,300/month, this 850-square-foot studio apartment, located at Ocean and I avenues, is 18.8 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Flatbush.

The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N







Next, this studio apartment, situated at 2150 Bedford Ave., #A5N, is listed for $1,485/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2160 Caton Ave., #4A





Finally, here's a studio apartment at 2160 Caton Ave., #4A, which is going for $1,499/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)
---

