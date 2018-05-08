REAL ESTATE

The most expensive apartment rentals in New York City

432 Park Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
This just in: the priciest listing in today's New York City rental market is going for $97,500/month -- a staggering 2,758 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only high-end listing out there. But what top-notch amenities might one find for these high prices?

We scanned local listings in New York City via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most extravagant listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

575 West End Ave. (Upper West Side)




Up first, behold this fancy apartment over at 575 West End Ave. in the Upper West Side. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in New York City is about $4,200/month, this living space is currently priced at a shocking $97,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The pad features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets too are welcome in this stately abode.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

432 Park Ave., #ph81a (Midtown)




Then, check out this humongous condo located at 432 Park Ave. in Midtown. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,633-square-feet in size. This place is currently listed at a mind-numbing $65,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, secured entry, a business center, a movie room and a library. The furnished penthouse features hardwood floors, huge windows, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, marble countertops, a kitchen island, generous closet space and sweeping views of New York City. Inhabiting this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

332 W. 84th St. (Upper West Side)




Finally, there's this spacious apartment over at 332 W. 84th St. in the Upper West Side. It has an impressive four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 7,000-square-feet in size. This living space is currently going for an unimaginable $45,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

In the townhouse you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, garden access, large windows, a kitchen island, a walk-in closet, a private terrace and stainless steel appliances. Inhabiting this voluminous house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
