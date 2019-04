The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Fort Greene, New York City

218 Myrtle Ave., #6D

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Fort Greene are hovering around $3,420, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Fort Greene rental look these days -- and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)This studio condo, situated at 218 Myrtle Ave., #6D, is listed for $2,225/month for its 416 square feet of space.In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, garden access and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the complete listing here .)Check out this studio at 1 Flatbush Ave., listed at $2,379/month.In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers an elevator, a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Here's the listing .)And here's a studio living space at 280 Ashland Place, #610, which is going for $2,590/month.In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, rooftop garden access and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 80 Dekalb Ave., #31Q, there's this studio address, also going for $2,590/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck and a fitness center. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(View the listing here .)Finally, there's this 614-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 180 Myrtle Ave. It's being listed for $2,975/month.In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Here's the full listing .)---