REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in Rockville Centre

58 Canterbury Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're hunting for a new place or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to peek at a deluxe listing to see what kind of residences those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Rockville Centre's rental market look like today -- and just how top-tier are the features, given these high prices?

We scanned local listings in Rockville Centre via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most extravagant listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

58 Canterbury Road




Up first, take in this single-family home located at 58 Canterbury Road. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is approximately $4,200/month, this home is currently going for $5,550/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

In the single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features, parking and outdoor space. Sorry, animal lovers, pets are not welcome in this high-end home.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

55 Clinton Ave.




Moving on, there's this residence located at 55 Clinton Ave. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is roughly $2,270/month, this home is currently priced at $3,000/month.

The building has assigned parking and extra storage space. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, spacious closets, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets too are welcome in this spot.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise".

(Check out the complete listing here.)

22 N. Forest Ave.





Then, here's this abode located at 22 N. Forest Ave. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is roughly $1,850/month, this living space is currently priced at $2,350/month. What makes it so expensive?

Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the light-filled unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this apartment.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRockville Centre
REAL ESTATE
Behind-the-scenes look at luxury with realtor to the stars
What does $2,700 rent you in New York City, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News