The priciest real estate rentals in Rockville Centre

We scanned local listings in Rockville Centre via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most extravagant listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
58 Canterbury Road
Up first, take in this single-family home located at 58 Canterbury Road. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is approximately $4,200/month, this home is currently going for $5,550/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features, parking and outdoor space. Sorry, animal lovers, pets are not welcome in this high-end home.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent.
55 Clinton Ave.
Moving on, there's this residence located at 55 Clinton Ave. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is roughly $2,270/month, this home is currently priced at $3,000/month.
The building has assigned parking and extra storage space. In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, spacious closets, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets too are welcome in this spot.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise".
22 N. Forest Ave.
Then, here's this abode located at 22 N. Forest Ave. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Rockville Centre is roughly $1,850/month, this living space is currently priced at $2,350/month. What makes it so expensive?
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the light-filled unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this apartment.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable.
