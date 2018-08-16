CHICAGO --A three-story townhouse in River North that was reportedly once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed for $1.5 million Tuesday.
The 4,000-square-foot home on West Superior Street boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and an attached three-car garage at the City Club, according to the real estate listing.
The home is ideal for entertaining with a custom theater on the lower level while the top floor of the home offers a wet bar, powder room and private terrace. An open floor plan on the first level connects the chef's kitchen, living and dining areas. The second level boasts three bedrooms, including an oversized master suite and a laundry room.
Vaughn, a Chicago area native who grew up in the northern suburbs, owned the home from 2005 to 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts