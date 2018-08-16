REAL ESTATE

Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 10)

Chicago townhouse once owned by Vince Vaughn hits market at $1.5M

A three-story townhouse in River North that was once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed Tuesday for $1.5 million.

CHICAGO --
A three-story townhouse in River North that was reportedly once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed for $1.5 million Tuesday.

The 4,000-square-foot home on West Superior Street boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and an attached three-car garage at the City Club, according to the real estate listing.

The home is ideal for entertaining with a custom theater on the lower level while the top floor of the home offers a wet bar, powder room and private terrace. An open floor plan on the first level connects the chef's kitchen, living and dining areas. The second level boasts three bedrooms, including an oversized master suite and a laundry room.

Vaughn, a Chicago area native who grew up in the northern suburbs, owned the home from 2005 to 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatecelebrityhomeu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,500 rent you in New York City?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the East Village, New York City
Renting in New York City: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in Hell's Kitchen: What will $2,500 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Investigation continues after nearly 80 overdoses at park
No ocean-side swimming in Seaside Heights today
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Show More
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Man wanted for stealing iPhone from 8-year-old in the Bronx
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
Person of interest questioned in Manhattan burglaries
More News