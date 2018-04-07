REAL ESTATE

Waterfront park set to open on Domino sugar factory site in Brooklyn

Jim Dolan has a sneak peek at the Domino sugar factory site in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Eyewitness News got a sneak peek inside the latest waterfront development in Brooklyn, this one on the site of the old Domino sugar factory in Williamsburg.

There are lots of apartments to come, but first is a huge park set to open in June.

Construction workers are putting the final touches on the Williamsburg waterfront project that will turn the site into six sculpted and manicured acres of public park space.

For 148 years, the plant -- with its iconic sign -- was the largest sugar processing plant in America. But it had deteriorated and rusted through before it was obtained by Two Trees developers.

But there was so much history, and the developers of the park kept some of that.

Spiral twists that were used in machinery to stir syrup are just decorations in the park, yet it respects the history of the ground on which it is built.

