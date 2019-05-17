Real Estate

Westchester homeowners fear they are being forced out by town

By
HARRISON, New York (WABC) -- It is the only home Louis Belluscio has known - purchased by his parents in 1955.

Two weeks ago, the family received a letter from the Harrison Town Supervisor asking to discuss 'the possibility of purchasing the property.' However, Belluscio says a phone call was more threatening.

At issue is the replacement of the town's recreation center - it is still in the design stage, but Harrison has already purchased houses on the opposite side of Calvert Street that will be knocked down.

The recent inquiry was to three homeowners on the other side of Calvery, which the town would use for parking. At Thursday's town board meeting, the supervisor says he is only doing due diligence.

Harrison has been looking to redevelop its downtown area for years - new housing is planned within walking distance of the train station.

Some fear being forced out is not a matter of if - but when.

