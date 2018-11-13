What are the cheapest rentals available in Yonkers, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
760 Bronx River Road, #A34
Listed at $1,100/month, this 450-square-foot studio coop, located at 760 Bronx River Road, #A34, is 15.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,300/month.
The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
1523 Central Park Ave., #9A
This studio, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1 Shonnard Terrace
Then, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Shonnard Terrace, listed at $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinets. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
27 Manning Ave.
Finally, listed at $1,450/month is this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 27 Manning Ave. in Bryn Mawr.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, new appliances, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
