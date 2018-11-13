REAL ESTATE

What are the cheapest rentals available in Yonkers, right now?

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Yonkers are hovering around $1,575. But how does the low-end pricing on a Yonkers rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

760 Bronx River Road, #A34






Listed at $1,100/month, this 450-square-foot studio coop, located at 760 Bronx River Road, #A34, is 15.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Yonkers, which is currently estimated at around $1,300/month.

The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1523 Central Park Ave., #9A






This studio, situated at 1523 Central Park Ave., #9A, is listed for $1,200/month for its 375 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1 Shonnard Terrace






Then, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1 Shonnard Terrace, listed at $1,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinets. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

27 Manning Ave.






Finally, listed at $1,450/month is this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 27 Manning Ave. in Bryn Mawr.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, new appliances, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineYonkers
REAL ESTATE
What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Yorkville, right now?
What does $4,200 rent you in New York City, today?
What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Powerball winner from ticket sold in Harlem to be revealed
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
Show More
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters outside Pelosi's office
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NJ Transit service resumes after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge
More News