REAL ESTATE

What can you get for $3,200/month in the Tri-State area today?

20 2nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the New York City metro area?

We compared what $3,200 might get you in New York City, Queens and Hoboken, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

New York City -- 998 Avenue of the Americas




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 998 Avenue of the Americas (at Broadway & W 37th Street) in New York City's Midtown neighborhood. Asking $3,200 / month, it's priced 10 percent higher than the $2,900 median rent for a 1-bedroom in New York City.

Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a door person. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Queens -- 35-14 32nd St., #3




Next, there's this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment situated at 35-14 32nd St. in Queens' Astoria neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 1,300-square-feet of space--14 percent pricier than Queens's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,805.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two balconies and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Hoboken -- 20 2nd St., #1410




Listed at $3,200 / month, this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 20 2nd St. in Hoboken is 10 percent higher than Hoboken's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,900.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHoboken
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when car jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News