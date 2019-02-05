What does $1,400 rent you in Yonkers, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Yonkers if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
679 Warburton Ave., #5J
Listed at $1,400/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 679 Warburton Ave., #5J.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1 Shonnard Terrace
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1 Shonnard Terrace. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
Outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management are listed as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
500 Riverdale Ave., #7M (Ludlow)
Then, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 500 Riverdale Ave., #7M. It's listed for $1,322/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, white appliances, built-in storage features and high ceilings. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)