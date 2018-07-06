What does $1,500 rent get you in the Bronx, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in the Bronx if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1503 Metropolitan Ave., #7h (Parkchester)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1503 Metropolitan Ave., #7h.
An elevator is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1541 Williamsbridge Road, #2U (Morris Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1541 Williamsbridge Road, #2U that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Powell and Pugsley avenues (Unionport)
Next, check out this 520-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Powell and Pugsley avenues. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2214 Fish Ave. (Pelham Gardens)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2214 Fish Ave. that's going for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5 Fordham Hill Oval, #5H (Kingsbridge Heights)
Located at 5 Fordham Hill Oval, #5H, here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a ceiling fan and large windows. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)