What does $1,500 rent you in Mount Vernon, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Mount Vernon if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
663 Locust St., #4C
Listed at $1,500/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 663 Locust St., #4C.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking for a monthly fee. In the unit, you get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
East Sidney and Park avenues
Next, there's this studio apartment located at East Sidney and Park avenues It's listed for $1,425/month for its 500 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, closet space and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has good transit options.
130 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Here's a 475-square-foot studio apartment at 130 Mt. Vernon Ave. that's also going for $1,425/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
East Sydney and North Third avenues
Next, check out this 475-square-foot studio apartment that's located at East Sydney and North Third avenues. It's listed for $1,425/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
33 N. Third Ave.
Located at 33 N. Third Ave., here's a studio condo that's listed for $1,425/month.
A fitness center is offered as a building amenity. The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
