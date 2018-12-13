What does $1,500 rent you in New York City, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New York City with a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
35 Thayer St. (Inwood)
Listed at $1,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 35 Thayer St.
Amenities offered in the building include storage and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and updated appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Senator Street and Fourth Avenue (Bay Ridge)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Senator Street and Fourth Avenue. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 564 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and an updated kitchen. The building is situated one block from the subway. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
72nd Street and Fifth Avenue (Bay Ridge)
Here's a 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue that's going for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and lots of natural light. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
61-25 97th St., #2C (Rego Park)
Next, check out this studio co-op that's located at 61-25 97th St., #2C. It's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get a balcony, hardwood floors and closet space. The building is situated close to all transit and shopping. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
