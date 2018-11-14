REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Yonkers, today?

790 Bronx River Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Yonkers if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

16 Stokes Road, #2A






Listed at $1,500/month, this 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op is located at 16 Stokes Road, #2A.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The unit features generous closet space, carpeting and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

27 Manning Ave. (Bryn Mawr)






Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 27 Manning Ave. that's going for $1,450/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and room for storage. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

790 Bronx River Road, #A38






Located at 790 Bronx River Road, #A38, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op that's also listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, expect carpeting, a ceiling fan, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
