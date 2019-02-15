What does $1,500 rent you in Yonkers, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Yonkers if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
36 Yonkers Ave. (Nodine Hill)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 36 Yonkers Ave.
The unit features hardwood floors, exposed brick, generous closet space, a dishwasher and large windows. The building has secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
20 Secor Place
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop over at 20 Secor Place. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 800 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the coop, you'll find hardwood floors and air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
201 Ravine Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 201 Ravine Ave. It's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, natural light and ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
44 Park Ave.
Tp wrap it up, located at 44 Park Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
