What does $1,500 rent you in Yonkers, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Yonkers if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Bronx River Road
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Bronx River Road.
This unit features hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Dog owners, your pooch is welcome but see listing for restrictions. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
201 Ravine Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 201 Ravine Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
In this apartment, expect to find plenty of sunlight, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Furry friends are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
36 Yonkers Ave. (Nodine Hill)
Located at 36 Yonkers Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.
In this unit, you can expect exposed brick, hardwood floors and a separate kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
20 Secor Place
Listed at $1,500/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 20 Secor Place.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood floors and separate dining area. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
555 McLean Ave., #5C (Lincoln Park)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop situated at 555 McLean Ave., #5C. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the coop, there are hardwood floors, generous closet space and an upgraded kitchen. Pet owners: furry friends are not allowed. Be prepared for a $300 non-refundable fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
