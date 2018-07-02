What does $1,600 rent you in Bronx, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Bronx with a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Rhinelander Avenue and Eastchester Road, #3J (Pelham Parkway)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Rhinelander Avenue and Eastchester Road, #3J.
The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2719 Sedgwick Ave., #4B (Kingsbridge)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2719 Sedgwick Ave., #4B. It's listed for $1,595/month.
The unit promises hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is somewhat bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
225 E. 202nd St., #A (Bedford Park-Fordham North)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 225 E. 202nd St., #A, that's also going for $1,595/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1506 Walton Ave., #1D (West Concourse)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1506 Walton Ave., #1D. It's listed for $1,595/month.
An elevator and on-site management are offered as building amenities. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
