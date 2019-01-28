What does $1,600 rent you in Mount Vernon, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Mount Vernon if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21 N. Seventh Ave. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 21 N. Seventh Ave.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. Pets are welcome up to a certain weight. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
North Third and East Sidney avenues (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at North Third and East Sidney avenues. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $200 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
33 E. Grand St.
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 33 E. Grand St. that's going for $1,550/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, garden access, a gas stove, granite countertops and natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
