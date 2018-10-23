What does $1,600 rent you in Yonkers, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Yonkers if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
440 Warburton Ave., #5B
Located at 440 Warburton Ave., #5B, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,600/month.
The unit features a private balcony, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. No pets are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
43 Amberson Ave., #6E
This 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 43 Amberson Ave., #6E is listed for $1,569/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space for a fee and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and closet space. No pets are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1523 Central Park Ave., #12B
Located at 1523 Central Park Ave., #12B, here is a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit going for $1,550/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space, air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
