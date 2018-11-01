What does $1,700 rent you in New Rochelle, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New Rochelle if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
57 Hilltop Ave.
Listed at $1,700/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 57 Hilltop Ave.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
70 Locust Ave., #214
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop over at 70 Locust Ave., #214. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
50 White Oak St.
Then, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 50 White Oak St. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, a ceiling fan and cabinet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
