REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in New Rochelle, today?

57 Hilltop Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Rochelle?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New Rochelle if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

57 Hilltop Ave.






Listed at $1,700/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 57 Hilltop Ave.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

70 Locust Ave., #214




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop over at 70 Locust Ave., #214. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 700 square feet of space.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

50 White Oak St.





Then, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 50 White Oak St. It's listed for $1,700/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a ceiling fan and cabinet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
