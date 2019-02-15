What does $1,700 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
84-31 60th Ave., #2F (Elmhurst)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 84-31 60th Ave., #2F.
In the unit, there is a dishwasher, an eat-in kitchen and a brand new bathroom. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
New York Ave and St. Marks Avenue (Crown Heights North)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at New York Ave and St. Marks Avenue.
It's also listed for $1,700/month.
n the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
West 189th Street (Washington Heights)
Located at West 189th Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
Inside, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
30th Avenue and 28th Avenue (Old Astoria)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 30th Avenue and 28th Avenue. It's listed for $1,700/month.
The apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
42-09 47th Ave., #1Q (Sunnyside)
Next, check out this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 42-09 47th Ave., #1Q. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.