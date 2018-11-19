What does $1,700 rent you in Yonkers, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Yonkers if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
144 Trenchard St., #2h
Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 144 Trenchard St., #2h.
The unit has hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Kimball and McLean avenues
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Kimball and McLean avenues. It's listed for $1,675/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
McLean Avenue
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at McLean Avenue that's also going for $1,675/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent and $100 application fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
82 Gavin St., #3F (Bryn Mawr)
Located at 82 Gavin St., #3F, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, look for on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
47 Alta Ave., #4D (Park Hill)
Also listed at $1,650/month, is this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop located at 47 Alta Ave., #4D.
The unit has air conditioning, a ceiling fan and carpeted flooring. The building features assigned parking and shared laundry facilities. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
