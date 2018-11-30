What does $1,800 rent you in New Rochelle, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New Rochelle with a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
300 Pelham Road, #4C
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 300 Pelham Road, #4C.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and new appliances. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
126 Franklin Ave., #4D
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 126 Franklin Ave., #4D. It's listed at $1,750/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and an elevator. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
40 Memorial Highway
Here's a studio apartment at 40 Memorial Highway, that's going for $1,709/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)