What does $1,800 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
20-20 26th St., #2 (Steinway)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 20-20 26th St.
In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Troy Avenue and Lincoln Place (Crown Heights North)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at Troy Avenue and Lincoln Place.
It's also listed for $1,800/month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
63-94 Austin St., #1H (Rego Park)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 63-94 Austin St., #1H. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning and an eat-in kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
68th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road (Glendale)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 68th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinetry. Feline companions are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
First Avenue (Upper East Side)
Located at First Avenue, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
