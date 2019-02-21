What does $1,800 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Lake Street
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Lake Street that's going for $1,775/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, and an elevator. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
210 Martine Ave., #4J
Located at 210 Martine Ave., #4J, here's a 600-square-foot studio condo that's listed for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
155 Harding Ave., #3F
Also listed at $1,750/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Harding Ave., #3F.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
27 Oakwood Ave., #2
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 27 Oakwood Ave., #2. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, look for carpeting and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
