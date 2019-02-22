What does $1,900 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City with a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
23-22 36th St., #1 (Steinway)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 23-22 36th St., #1. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
30-54 34th St., #5F (Astoria)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 30-54 34th St., #5F that's also going for $1,900/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2310 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., #2 (Harlem)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2310 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., #2. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Inside, you'll get stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
40-35 Hampton St., #6G (Elmhurst)
Listed at $1,900/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 40-35 Hampton St., #6G.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
43-09 40th St., #2K (Sunnyside)
Located at 43-09 40th St., #2K, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,900/month.
The apartment includes hardwood floors, white appliances and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Feline companions are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
