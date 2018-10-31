REAL ESTATE

What does $1,900 rent you in White Plains, today?

1 Old Mamaroneck Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in White Plains?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in White Plains with a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Stewart Place




Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located on Stewart Place.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. The unit has air conditioning, a gas range, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4 Quarropas St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4 Quarropas St. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B that's going for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWhite Plains
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Jackson Heights, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Yonkers, right now?
What does $2,500 rent you in New York City, today?
What will $1,600 rent you in White Plains, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Video: Queens man accuses NYPD of excessive force
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes in NJ
EF1 tornado confirmed on LI, road collapse shuts state park
Show More
40 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
Swastikas, racial slur discovered on Brooklyn buildings
Day care accused of organizing preschool-age fight club
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
More News