What does $1,900 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in White Plains with a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Stewart Place
Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located on Stewart Place.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. The unit has air conditioning, a gas range, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4 Quarropas St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4 Quarropas St. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B that's going for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
