What does $2,000 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in White Plains if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
25 Franklin Ave., #4d
Listed at $2,000/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 25 Franklin Ave., #4d.
In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
130 N. Kensico Ave., #19
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 130 N. Kensico Ave., #19. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
3 Greenridge Ave., #8D
Next, check out this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3 Greenridge Ave., #8D. It's listed for $1,950/month.
Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and spacious closets. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
