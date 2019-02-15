REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in White Plains, today?

25 Franklin Ave., #4d. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in White Plains?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in White Plains if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

25 Franklin Ave., #4d






Listed at $2,000/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 25 Franklin Ave., #4d.

In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

130 N. Kensico Ave., #19






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 130 N. Kensico Ave., #19. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3 Greenridge Ave., #8D






Next, check out this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3 Greenridge Ave., #8D. It's listed for $1,950/month.

Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and spacious closets. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

