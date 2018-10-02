What does $2,200 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
60th Street (Borough Park)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 60th Street.
In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
135 E. 36th St., #5b (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 135 E. 36th St., #5b. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
10th Avenue and West 44th Street (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 10th Avenue and West 44th Street, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and a roof deck. In the apartment, look out for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
Park Avenue and East 92nd Street (Upper East Side)
Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Park Avenue and East 92nd Street.
Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment offers hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
11th Avenue and West 51st Street (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 11th Avenue and West 51st Street, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, a breakfast bar and closet space. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome at this location.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
