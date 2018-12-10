REAL ESTATE

What does $2,200 rent you in New York City, today?

Second Avenue and East 93rd Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City with a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Bedford Avenue (Bedford-Stuyvesant)






Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Bedford Avenue.

The building boasts secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

32 Bushwick Ave., #201 (East Williamsburg)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 32 Bushwick Ave., #201. It's also listed for $2,200/month.

Building amenities include a residents lounge. The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Ninth Avenue and West 44th Street (Hell's Kitchen)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Ninth Avenue and West 44th Street that's going for $2,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

Second Avenue and East 93rd Street (Yorkville)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Second Avenue and East 93rd Street. It's listed for $2,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and wooden cabinets. Cats are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

23-18 30th Drive (Old Astoria)






Located at 23-18 30th Drive, here's a 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck and on-site management. Feline companions are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
