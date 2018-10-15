What does $2,300 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in White Plains if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4 Martine Ave., #1209
Listed at $2,300/month, this 774-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 4 Martine Ave., #1209.
The building has garage parking, shared outdoor space, a sauna, a residents lounge, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
10 Stewart Place, #6ae
Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 10 Stewart Place, #6ae. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 1,132 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site management, a fitness center and a roof deck. The apartment features carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a patio. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
14 Nosband Ave., #6B
Here's a 966-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 14 Nosband Ave., #6B that's going for $2,275/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, look for carpeted flooring, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
121 Westmoreland Ave.
Located at 121 Westmoreland Ave., here's a 620-square-foot studio abode that's listed for $2,250/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
