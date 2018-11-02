What does $2,300 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in White Plains if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
10 Stewart Place, #6ae
Listed at $2,300/month, this 1,132-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 10 Stewart Place, #6ae.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and concierge service. In the unit, you'll get carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
14 Nosband Ave., #6b
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 14 Nosband Ave., #6b that is listed at $2,275/month for its 966 square feet of space.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4 Martine Ave., #812
Then, check out this 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4 Martine Ave., #812 and listed for $2,250/month.
The building features assigned parking, concierge service, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast nook. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
