What does $2,300 rent you in White Plains, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in White Plains if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
31 Greenridge Ave., #3M
Listed at $2,300/month, this 689-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 31 Greenridge Ave., #3M.
The building boasts on-site laundry, concierge service, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
14 Nosband Ave., #6b
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 14 Nosband Ave., #6b. It's also listed for $2,300/month for its 890 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
10 Cottage Place, #11G
Here's an 834-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10 Cottage Place, #11G, that's going for $2,250/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)