What does $2,400 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
171 E. 83rd St., #6e (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)
Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 171 E. 83rd St.
An elevator is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a decorative fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
549 Bergen St., #4 (Prospect Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 549 Bergen St. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
The sunny apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
350 E. 91st St., #1 (Upper East Side)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 350 E. 91st Street. It's listed for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, recessed lighting, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
35 Morningside Ave., #53J (Harlem)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 35 Morningside Ave. that's going for $2,400/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
193 Marcus Garvey Blvd., #401 (Stuyvesant Heights)
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 193 Marcus Garvey Blvd. It's listed for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)