What does $2,400 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
109 Park Place, #3R (Park Slope)
Listed at $2,400/month, this studio apartment is located at 109 Park Place, #3R.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, crown molding, large windows and generous closet space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent and a $75 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
88 E. Third St., #15 (East Village)
Next, there's this studio coop situated at 88 E. Third St., #15. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
In the furnished coop, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and garden access. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
33-01 38th Ave., #5263 (Long Island City)
Here's a studio apartment at 33-01 38th Ave., #5263 that's going for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
42-12 28th St., #30G (Long Island City)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 42-12 28th St., #30G. It's listed for $2,400/month.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and quartz countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Fulton and Downing Streets (Clinton Hill)
Finally, located at Fulton and Downing streets, here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,400/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
