What does $2,400 rent you in the West Village, today?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Village is currently hovering around $3,695.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Hudson and Charles streets
Here's this studio apartment over at Hudson and Charles streets. It's listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
19 Barrow St., #D
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 19 Barrow St., #D. It's listed for $2,395/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
316 W. 14th St.
There's this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 316 W. 14th St. It's listed for $2,383/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(See the complete listing here.)
25 Leroy St.
Then, check out this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 25 Leroy St. It's listed for $2,345/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a new oven, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. The building offers on-site laundry and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
(Check out the complete listing here.)