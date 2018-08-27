What does $2,500 rent you in Downtown Brooklyn?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown Brooklyn is currently hovering around $3,195.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Willoughby Street
Listed at $2,500/month, this 476-square-foot studio apartment is located at Willoughby Street.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, shared outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
237 Duffield St.
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 237 Duffield St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
257 Gold St.
Here's a studio apartment at 257 Gold St. that's going for $2,495/month.
The building offers garage parking, shared outdoor space, a door person, a residents lounge, a business center, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Tillary and Duffield streets
Located at Tillary and Duffield streets, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,415/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
60 Duffield St.
Also listed at $2,415/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 60 Duffield St.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors, built-in shelves and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
