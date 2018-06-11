REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in New York City, today?

295 Greene Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

295 Greene Ave., #1 (Clinton Hill)




Listed at $2,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 295 Greene Ave.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, two closets, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

230 Sullivan St., #2r (Greenwich Village)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 230 Sullivan St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and stainless steel appliances. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

62 W. 70th St., #2aa (Lincoln Square)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 62 W. 70th St. that's going for $2,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick and generous closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

243 Richardson St., #1 (East Williamsburg)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 243 Richardson St. It's listed for $2,500/month.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. In the first floor apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

241 W. 113th St. (Central Harlem South)




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 241 W. 113th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, two closets and stainless steel appliances. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
