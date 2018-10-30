What does $2,500 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in New York City if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
351 E. 60th St., #241 (Upper East Side)
First, check out this studio apartment that's located at 351 E. 60th St., #241. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, look for tile and hardwood flooring, white appliances, a separate dining area and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1087 Gates Ave., #1B (Bushwick South)
Located at 1087 Gates Ave., #1B, here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,500/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and a roof deck. In the bi-level unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and extra storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
154 Grattan St., #4A (Williamsburg)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 154 Grattan St., #4A. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed with weight and breed restrictions.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Amsterdam Avenue and West 77th Street (Upper West Side)
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Amsterdam Avenue and West 77th Street that's going for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, exposed brick, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Eighth Avenue and West 29th Street (Chelsea)
Finally, check out this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Eighth Avenue and West 29th Street. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
