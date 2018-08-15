REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in New York City?

Metropolitan Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

154 Grattan St., #4D (Williamsburg)




First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 154 Grattan St., #4D, that's going for $2,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

4610 Center Blvd., #16B (Long Island City)




Located at 4610 Center Blvd., #16B, here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $2,500/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Metropolitan Avenue (Williamsburg)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Metropolitan Avenue. It's listed for $2,500/month for its 650 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space, package service, a residents lounge, a roof deck, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

165 E. 19th St. (Flatbush)




Check out this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 165 E. 19th St. It's listed for $2,500/month.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
