REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in the Financial District, today?

200 Water St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Financial District?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Financial District is currently hovering around $3,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

100 John St., #3002




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 John St.

In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

90 John St.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 90 John St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

88 Greenwich St., #314




Here's a studio at 88 Greenwich St. that's going for $2,500/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a small breakfast nook. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a door person. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

200 Water St., #25F




Located at 200 Water St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News