What does $2,800 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
23 W. 75th St. (Upper West Side)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 23 W. 75th St. It's listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, a breakfast bar and a deck. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Outdoor space and an elevator are offered as building amenities.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
234 Greene Ave., #5L (Clinton Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 234 Greene Ave. that's also going for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
236 E. 88th St., #2S (Yorkville)
Located at 236 E. 88th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
In the residence, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a stove and closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
23-09 Astoria Blvd., #6fl (Astoria)
Located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,750/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. Canine companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
23-15 Astoria Blvd., #6 (Old Astoria)
Also listed at $2,750/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 23-15 Astoria Blvd.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for dog lovers: pups are allowed. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
