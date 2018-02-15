RENTAL PROPERTY

What Does $2,900 Rent You In Turtle Bay, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Turtle Bay?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

429 E 52nd St., #15f




Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 429 E 52nd St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space, a doorman and concierge service. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

245 E 44th St., #29c




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 245 E 44th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and concierge service. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Fortunately for pet owners, cats and small dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

160 E 48th St., #36




Here's a studio apartment at 160 E 48th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and plenty of closet space.

The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, a doorman, garden access, a residents lounge and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CityTurtle BayManhattan
RENTAL PROPERTY
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News