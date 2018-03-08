REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,000 Rent You In New York City, Today?

305 W 72nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

305 W 72nd St., #7d (Lincoln Square)




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 305 W 72nd St.

Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

30-94 48th St., #1 (Astoria)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 30-94 48th St. It's also listed for $3,000 / month.

The furnished apartment has hardwood floors, a private porch and good storage space. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

315 East 56th St., #3h (Midtown)




Here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 315 East 56th St. that's going for $3,000 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has an elevator and on-site laundry.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

311 E 72nd St., #8 (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 311 E 72nd St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

310 E 55th St., #12A (Midtown)




Located at 310 E 55th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, generous closet space and good natural lighting. The thirteen-story building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

31 2nd Pl., #2 (Carroll Gardens)




Listed at $3,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 31 2nd Pl.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large closets, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a private patio. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

308 West 18th St., #2M (Chelsea)




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 308 West 18th St. It's listed for $3,000 / month.

The sunny, fully-furnished unit has carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome. The building has on-site laundry.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News