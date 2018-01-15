REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent Get You In The Upper East Side, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Upper East Side? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the neighborhood with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Take a look at the below listings.

240 E 82nd St., #17j




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 E 82nd St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and great closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

219 E 69th St., #10l



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment over at 219 E 69th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, great natural lighting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

525 East 72nd Street




Here's an 818-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 525 East 72nd St., that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News