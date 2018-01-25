REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent You In Gramercy, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Gramercy?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1 Irving Pl., #U15h




Listed at $3,300 / month, this studio condo is located at 1 Irving Pl. In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, three large closets and ample natural light.

The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

134 East 22nd St., #103




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 134 East 22nd St. (at 102 E 22nd St. # 7H). It's also listed for $3,300 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a doorman. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a custom closet.

Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

333 East 21st St., #2a




Here's a studio apartment at 333 East 21st St., which is going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for hardwood floors, air conditioning, a large closet and storage space.

Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

229 1st Ave., #1A



Located at 229 1st Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,295/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The building offers outdoor space, a roof deck and on-site laundry.

Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

